Prince Charles laughed and walked away when he was asked if he had seen the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Prince of Wales made his first public appearance since Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview aired in the US on Sunday night.

Prince Charles appeared at an NHS pop-up vaccine clinic in a north-west London church on Tuesday, hours after the interview aired in the UK.

Charles was questioned by the media as he made his first public appearance since Meghan and Harry’s claim a member of the royal family made a racist comment about their son.

At the end of his visit a member of the press asked: “Sir, what did you think of the interview?”

Charles turned to look at the reporter as he left the building, then carried on walking, chuckling.

Buckingham Palace has yet to respond to a string of allegations made by Meghan and Harry in their Oprah Winfrey interview.

The most damning was the claim an un-named member of the royal family – but not the Queen or Duke of Edinburgh – was worried about how dark the skin tone of the Sussexes’ son might be before he was born.

Charles wore a face mask as he toured the clinic meeting NHS and church staff as well as community members due to receive their jab.

He seemed at ease as he chatted to the workers including one woman who said she was from Nigeria.

The Prince of Wales visits an NHS vaccine pop-up clinic at Jesus House church, London. (PA)

The prince replied: “Oh fantastic, yes, I’ve been there.

“Lots of different ethnic groups.

“Do give them my kind regards next time you speak to them.”

During the extraordinary interview with Oprah, Charles' son Harry, alleged his father had stopped taking his calls.

While they are on speaking terms again, Harry claimed he feels "let down" by his dad.

The duke also said about his father: “I feel really let down because he’s been through something similar.

“He knows what pain feels like.”

He added: “I will always love him, but there’s a lot of hurt that’s happened.

“And I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship.”

More than 11 million viewers watched the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview on ITV.