FORMER Crymych RFC player Alex Humfrey is making his mark in the Greene King IPA Championship with Bedfordshire club Ampthill, in the second tier of English rugby.

The 26 year-old’s previous clubs include Neath, Bath and Richmond, and he also spent two seasons in New South Wales, Australia, with Manly Marlins, before joining Yorkshire Carnegie.

He had joined Neath in 2014 from Crymych Youths, where former All Blacks captain Kevin Phillips was his coach, but moved on to Bath whilst he was a science student at Bath University.

“After speaking to Mark (Lavery) and Paul (Turner) in the summer I was hugely impressed with Ampthill's ambition for the coming season, and knew that I wanted to be involved “ said the back rower.

“In what has been a very difficult year, the work put in by the coaches and staff to ensure that we’re prepared for the start of the season has been fantastic.

“Now that we’ve had our first game, I’m really looking forward to working with this talented group of players and contributing to a successful Championship campaign.”

Humfrey made his A’s debut in an entertaining 36-33 pre-season win against local rivals Bedford Blues, scoring two tries and also winning the Man of the Match Award for his performance.

The Pembrokeshire man went over for another try in their narrow 19-17 defeat to Doncaster Knights in their delayed Greene King IPA Championship opener at Dillingham Park.

Ampthill forwards coach Dave Ward said: “I’m delighted that we managed to sign Alex after a difficult year for Carnegie, he was the stand-out player for them with his athleticism and versatility.

“He is going to only add to the strength we already have in the back row at Ampthill, and he also takes some pressure of our locks with his aerial ability in both line-outs and kick-offs.”