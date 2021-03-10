Children and young carers are being handed out wellbeing toolkits to deal with stress, and hardship during the pandemic.

So far 300 toolkits have been distributed around Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion. The toolkit is a box which contains pamper items (face mask, blanket), stress toys, hot chocolate, mindfulness colouring books, colouring pencils, bubbles, information of local and national agencies of support.

The Action for Children charity is aiming to help young carers support their own well being, and provide respite for them through the donation of this free toolkit.

Tuesday, March 16 is Young Carers Action Day and to celebrate the charity will be running online sessions to find more young carers throughout the counties, so that they too can be supported.

Angharad Phillips, mother to young carer Bethan in Fishguard, said:

"The wellbeing toolkit is incredible, such an amazing idea and lovely to be given out to the Young Carers. They are looking forward to joining in on the group to learn how to use it."

Hywel Dda Health board have funded this project and have also given additional funds so that Action for Children are able to support all young carers throughout the county. The public is being asked if they know of anyone who is not registered with Action for Children but is still a young carer to get in touch with Vikki via email, Vikki.booth@actionforchildren.org.uk to receive their own wellbeing toolkit.

Vikki Phillips, family support practitioner for Pembrokeshire Young Carers services, said:"The last year has been a very challenging time for young carers and their families who were already under great pressure. As we mark Young Carers Action Day, we wanted to develop something practical for the young carers to use when their everyday pressures get on top of them."