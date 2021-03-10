A CILGERRAN teenager has been committed for sentence at Swansea Crown Court after pleading guilty to three charges of making indecent photographs of children.
Jake Roberts, aged 19, of 3 Maesllawddog, admitted making 13 indecent photos of Category A – the most extreme category – 15 Category B photographs and 36 Category C photographs.
All the offences - contrary to sections 1 (1) (a) and 6 of the Protection of Children Act 1978 - were said to have been committed at Cilgerran between March 10, 2016 and July 2, 2020 when the defendant appeared before Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire magistrates at Aberystwyth Justice Centre.
Roberts was committed to Swansea Crown Court for sentence on March 17 and released on bail subject to not to have any unsupervised contact with any child under the age of 16.