A FUNDRAISING appeal for Fishguard and Goodwick, supported by Golden Globe nominee, actor Matthew Rhys, has soared to more than £11,000 in the first week.

The campaign to support three local projects in Fishguard and Goodwick has attracted considerable interest on social media, which has quickly translated into a steady flow of cash donations.

The campaign aims to raise £30,000 via the Crowdfunder platform, which will be shared among three projects.

The first is to help buy a replacement for the much-loved but recently-retired helter-skelter slide outside the Ocean Lab on the Parrog seafront.

The second is to provide funds for Theatr Gwaun's Show up Saturday programme of exciting creative workshops aimed at teenagers and young adults.

The third is to support the chamber of trade and tourism's efforts to improve tourist information on the Parrog and in the town and provide start-up funds for its north Pembrokeshire minibus guided tours.

The Evans family cousins – some of whom grew up in Fishguard and Goodwick, others who cherish fond memories from many holidays spent there over the years – have set up the fundraiser.

"This started out as simply a way of our giving something back to a place that has given us so much pleasure over the years," said cousins Tim Spelling and Ann-Marie Moreno.

"We are delighted to see how local Fishguardians – individuals and businesses – as well as many 'expats' are getting behind this appeal."

To support the project go to: crowdfunder.co.uk/funding-fishguards-future or see Fishguard & Goodwick: funding for the future on Facebook.

Golden Globe-nominated Matthew Rhys, who played Dylan Thomas in Edge of Love and is currently starring as Perry Mason on the HBO network, has lent his support to the campaign.

Grandson of Williams the Chemist of Fishguard, he said:

"This campaign comes at a critical time. The need for not only drawing people to this beautiful corner of north Pembrokeshire, but also keeping local people here is more important than ever.

"When all things are normal again (or near enough), one of my greatest hopes is to see the fruit of this labour and see Fishguard and Goodwick thrive again. I wish this project well."