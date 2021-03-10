THERE was 'little understanding or regard' from the Home Office of the impact that housing asylum seekers in Penally Camp would have at a local level.

This is amongst the findings of the independent report into the facility, which has been described as 'damning'.

Despite Home Secretary Priti Patel maintaining that there had been consultation with 'everybody', the report states that the Home Office did not consult in advance with local stakeholders - such as those who needed to set up healthcare for residents.

The inspectors who spent two days at both Penally Camp and Napier Barracks during the week of February 15 were from the Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration (ICIBI) and Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Prisons (HMIP).

Their report, released last Monday, March 8, highlighted 'filthy' conditions in parts of the accommodation and residents feeling 'depressed', 'hopeless' and 'trapped in poor conditions'.

On Monday, Plaid Cymru's Westminster leader, Liz Saville Roberts, called for the Home Secretary to 'consider her position'.

And this call is being supported by Penally's county councillor, Jon Preston, who is also urging Welsh Secretary and local MP Simon Hart to take the report's findings on board.

Cllr Preston said: "Amongst the many condemning observations made by the ICIBI, it was not surprising that the environment at Penally training camp was found to be impoverished, and run-down.

"As I have said from the onset, it is important to understand that Penally training camp is military transit accommodation. Its intended purpose is for the short-term occupancy of service personnel who are trained, equipped and prepared for a brief stay at the barracks during transit or for training.

"The report has recognised that the barracks are not designed or intended for housing vulnerable adults with complex needs.

"Due to the ICIBI identifying ‘fundamental failures of leadership and planning by the Home Office’ I support the call by the shadow spokesperson for home affairs, Liz Saville-Roberts MP that the Home Secretary should consider her position.

"This is a failed Home Office strategy which has had and will have, far reaching consequences.

"Simon Hart MP must take on board the findings of this report, make a public apology and instigate immediate moves to return Penally camp to the MoD."