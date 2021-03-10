AN ENVIRONMENTAL endeavour to monitor the health of the River Nevern from its source near the Frenni Fawr, to the sea at Newport has been launched by the Growing Better Connections project.

The CLEAN (Catchment Level Environmental Action Network) project aims to respond to the challenge of restoring and enhancing healthy habitats in and along Pembrokeshire's rivers.

A network of nature conservation and community organisations has been formed to deliver this work - including Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, West Wales Rivers Trust, Pembrokeshire Nature Partnership, Newport Area Environment Group, Community Councils and Nevern Anglers.

Between February and March over 20 volunteers, from those organisations and from among the riverside communities in the area, will be taking water samples and collecting observational survey data to establish baseline information about the river's current state of ecological health.

The data collected this spring will be used to inform the future work of conservation and community organisations to find how best to focus what they do to improve the wellbeing of the rivers and the people who live near them.

"The members of the network recognise that more can be achieved by working together towards common aims," said a spokesperson for the project.

"Working at a catchment level to restore habitats enables us to maximise the benefits to wildlife and the communities within it."

The project will be delivered in two phases and will provide opportunities for local volunteers to get involved.

Phase One this spring will involve consultation with local groups and individuals who have an interest in the river, as well as a survey to establish baseline information about its current state of ecological health.

Phase Two will then develop a strategy, and secure funding to support landowners to implement nature-based solutions that will aim to improve habitats in the long term.

This will include reducing litter and pollution, controlling invasive non-native species, tree planting and habitat management.

To find out more about the project, contact Adam Dawson on adam@cwmarian.org.uk 01239 831602.