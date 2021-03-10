There have been 16 new cases of coronavirus recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area – none in Ceredigion – according to today’s figures (Wednesday, March 10).
Today’s Public Health Wales figures show ten new cases in Carmarthenshire, six in Pembrokeshire and zero in Ceredigion.
Across Wales, 225 new cases have been confirmed and six new suspected Covid-19 deaths have also been reported.
The total number of cases in Wales is now 205,593, with 5,412 deaths.
Three new deaths were recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total standing at 466 throughout the pandemic.
The total number of cases across the three counties is now 15,593 – 10,537 in Carmarthenshire, 3,324 in Pembrokeshire and 1,732 in Ceredigion.
There have been 7,635 tests carried out since the last report.
Across Wales, 1,019,210 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 206,394 the second.
In Hywel Dda the health board has administered 130,152 vaccinations up to March 3 – 12,869 over the last seven days.
There have been 56,714 first doses, 4,345 second doses administered in Carmarthenshire, 39,146 first doses, 2,488 second doses in Pembrokeshire and 21,780 first doses and 1,348 second does in Ceredigion.
**PHW statement not updated as of 12.40