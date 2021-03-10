SKATERS, scooters and supporters are being asked to put their fingers to the keyboard and write a short email in support of a skate park for Lota Park.

As reported in last week's Western Telegraph, the Lota Project has successfully secured £45,000 of Welsh Government funding to complete its renovation of the play equipment in the park.

The funding will buy new swings, a wheelchair inclusive roundabout, a new style witch's hat and an arm rotator roundabout, a small basketball area and fitting teqball as well as a piece of play equipment for much younger children.

This equipment will add to the zip wire, large round swing, gravity bowl, two new multi play installations, new sea saw and springers that have been installed in the park over the last seven years.

The regeneration of the park has been made possible due to a mixture of fundraising, donations from groups, individuals, the town council and support from the county council and Welsh Government.

The committee is now turning its attention to fund raising for a new skatepark to be installed in the footprint of the old one.

"The lottery bid for the new skate park is slowly coming along," said committee chair Rebecca LeFevre.

"However we really need some evidence from local people, young and old, to support the application. The committee is asking for people who support the skate park project to write a short email highlighting why we need the skate park and what it would bring to the town.

"As a group we've worked hard to make a park for the community & just want to secure the funding to achieve our goal."

You can send emails of support to thelotaproject@yahoo.com.