Behind the commons West Street car park is where Gregg Howes and Cllr Aaron Carey have planted around 150 trees, which they wish to call Hope Wood.

Previously this was a derelict green space often used for fly tipping, and surrounded by the foreign horse-chestnut (conker) tree species. Greg and Aaron's families have been visiting there on separate occasions to plant native trees.

Greg Howes is an author, but also works for the Woodland Trust and was granted the opportunity to plant this wood last year. However, it has taken until recently for the trees to be planted due to the pandemic.

The space used to be a wooded area called the Kings Wood, and both Aaron and Greg think that by returning this space into a wood will have many benefits. Greg said:

"The trees will help absorb a lot of the water that floods the car park, and it will be great for biodiversity."

The West Street car park is often flooded due to its link with the Pembroke river, which runs around the new wood and often overflows. There also use to be a lake nearby, where the commons football pitch now lays.

The Commons Lake

Cllr Carey expressed his views on the new wood and said:

"I use to play here as a kid, when it was stripped back as a clean green space and looked after by the council, it would be nice for these kids to have somewhere to play too."

Dead trees and grass land surrounding the swamp like area are being kept to invite the natural cycle of biodiversity; they will help with cycling nutrients, providing wildlife habitats and more.

As a team Greg and Aaron said they would have liked to have seen more people helping them plant the trees, but because of Covid-19 restrictions they were not able to do so.

In the future however, when is safe to do so they will be asking the public to join more of their projects. The two men hope to plant more trees in other places around Pembroke.