Pembrokeshire County Council is appealing for information after dozens of tyres were fly tipped on a rural north county road.

In total 43 tyres, including three lorry tyres, were left in piles at the side of the road near Cwmcych.

The fly-tipping was reported to the council on Tuesday, March 2 and collected the next day.

Pembrokeshire County Council is now appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious on the hill out of Cwmcych, heading towards Cilrhedyn to get in touch.

The council would also like to identify where the tyres originally came from. Saying that it was likely that a person or business had engaged someone to dispose of the tyres, only for them to end up at the side of the road.

“I am extremely disappointed and deeply concerned that people still think that it is ok to fly tip in our beautiful countryside,” said Cllr Rod Bowen, who represents the Clydau ward where the fly-tipping took place.

“Fly-tipping is anti-social, illegal and is not acceptable. The recent fly tipping incidents in the Cych Valley are just an example of the penny- pinching and pure laziness of certain individuals who dump their rubbish in quiet lanes, rather than taking it to one of the many Waste & Recycling Centres provided in Pembrokeshire.

“I thank residents in the area for their help in highlighting these instances and ask that they continue to report any suspicious activity.”

Pembrokeshire County Council has set up a special team to deal with fly-tipping and said it would always seek to prosecute where possible.

Information can be provided by emailing fly.tipping@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or by phoning the dedicated fly tipping phone line: 01437 775253.

Anyone who provides information on fly-tipping that leads to successful enforcement action is eligible for a £100 reward.

Pembrokeshire County Council cabinet member for the environment, Cllr Cris Tomos added:

“We are sending the message that fly-tipping will not be tolerated and those who carry out this scourge on society will be prosecuted.

“We need the public’s help on this to be our eyes and ears. Please continue to report incidents of fly-tipping but also pass on any details you can about the perpetrators.

“This will enable us not only to clear the dumped material quickly and efficiently but hopefully help us to identify the culprits.”

Councillor Tomos also reminded businesses and householders to be aware that they had a duty of care for their waste and that simply handing it onto another person to dispose of did not absolve them of their responsibility.

“The public need to use registered waste carriers and be satisfied that they are disposing of waste legitimately,” he said. “Failure to do so, may in certain cases lead to their actions being investigated.”