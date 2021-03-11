ALL PRIMARY aged children in Pembrokeshire can return to their classrooms from next Monday, March 15, Pembrokeshire County Council has confirmed.
This follows an announcement by Education Minister Kirsty Williams yesterday, Tuesday, in which she said all primary school children will return to school next week, with the youngest already having been back for a fortnight.
Some secondary pupils – those in the examinations years 11 and 13 - will also return to their classrooms next Monday.
"This is very welcome news for many pupils and their families," said Cllr Guy Woodham, cabinet member for education and lifelong learning.
"Schools are working hard for their return and very much looking forward to being able to welcome them back and resume face-to-face teaching.
"Once again, I want to reassure everyone that a great deal of work is taking place to minimise risk of transmission of coronavirus in our schools."
Secondary schools are also making arrangements for learners in other year groups to check in and catch up. These arrangements will be flexible and determined by individual schools, as they are all of different sizes. Details will be found on school websites as soon as dates are confirmed.