AN award from the High Sheriff of Dyfed has been given to the team at Planed for their work in supporting communities and projects across Pembrokeshire during the last year.

The organisation is the only one across Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion to receive the Certificate of Excellence from the sheriff, Sharron Lusher, as all the other awards are for individuals, small groups and projects.

Planed chief executive, Iwan Thomas, said:

“This is a fantastic recognition for the team at Planed, whose professionalism, experience, and skills have surpassed all expectations in how they have continued to deliver in an innovative and bespoke way for communities during the last twelve months.

"All team members have contributed towards the outcomes we have continued to deliver and have done so with new ideas, transparency, and working effectively in partnership with other key third, public, and private sector partners.”

Chair of the board of trustees at Planed, Barbara Priest, added: “The whole team at Planed thoroughly deserve this award for how they have continued to evolve and support people across Pembrokeshire in what has been the most challenging of times for everyone.

"It has not been easy, but with clear direction, a genuine and positive team ethos and approach, they have done far more than has been expected, as have many organisations across the third and voluntary sectors within the county."

Joining Planed's team members and trustees at the online ceremony on Monday, March 8, were the chair and vice chair of the Leader Local Action Group, Cllr Tony Baron and Tegryn Jones, chief executive of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, and the Lord Lieutenant of Dyfed, Sara Edwards.

Both the Lord Lieutenant and High Sheriff noted how, in recent years, Planed has promoted the importance of people in their work, with a range of projects that support communities ranging from digital and community well-being; micro-enterprises and community shares; culture and heritage; community land trusts and environmental.