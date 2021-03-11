POLICE are urging caution on the roads this morning after a night of strong winds.
In their latest weather warning, Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Strong winds are affecting the whole of our force area. We are receiving lots of reports of trees down. Please stay safe."
The night saw gale force winds of more than 70mph in some areas of Pembrokeshire, with the Cleddau Bridge closed to high-sided traffic.
Pembrokeshire County Council stated that the bridge has now re-opened to all vehicles.
The Met Office's yellow weather warning for wind, which came into force at 9pm on Wednesday, is in place until 3pm this afternoon.