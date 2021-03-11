Aberystwyth Town 2 Haverfordwest County 1

HAVERFORDWEST County suffered a cruel 2-1 midweek defeat as an injury time winner from Lee Jenkins snatched all three points for Aberystwyth Town under the floodlights at Park Avenue.

Wayne Jones’ side looked to have earned a share of the spoils, but as the game went into injury time, a home corner was only half cleared and Jenkins was there to head home the winner.

Having beaten Cardiff Met on the weekend, it was a blow for the Bluebirds after Ben Fawcett had netted his fifth goal of the season, to cancel out Jamie Reed’s second half strike for the hosts.

High-profile signing Jazz Richards, the former Wales international, had stepped off the bench to make his Haverfordwest debut, but it was Jenkins who stole the headlines right at the end.

Despite their lowly league position, Aber enjoyed some good spells of possession, but the visitors came close to making the breakthrough as Danny Williams’ effort was blocked by Jenkins.

The Seasiders quickly responded with veteran Reed firing marginally wide, and when the former York City striker was set free by skipper Marc Williams, keeper Wojciech Gajda saved well.

For the visitors, Daniel Summerfield made good ground down the wing, but his low cross evaded Marcus Griffiths, and Trystan Jones headed a chance over - but Aber were generally on top.

On the stroke of half-time, Jamie Veale lofted a precise ball to the back post, where Jenkins was able to half-volley across goal, but the ball wouldn’t drop in time for two on-rushing attackers.

Aber picked up where they had left off in the second half, and when a long throw by the energetic Jack Thorn was bravely flicked on by Jenkins, that man Reed volleyed it into the top corner.

Former Swansea City and Cardiff City player Jazz Richards came on soon after, but despite some sustained pressure from the visitors, home goalkeeper Connor Roberts was hardly troubled.

With eight minutes to go, however, the Bluebirds’ were back on level terms as Corey Shepard’s teasing cross was met by Ben Fawcett, who drilled home their equaliser from close range.

The Seasiders rallied, and there were loud penalty shouts from factions of the Green Army perched on vans, sat in buses, or stood on ladders - but claims of handball in the area were ignored.

Then, with 90+3 minutes on the clock, a cross from the right was lofted towards sub Jonathan Evans, who looped a top corner-bound header, only for the County shot stopper to tip over the bar.

Mathew Jones floated in the resulting corner, and loanee Louis Bradford connected with a powerful header that was deflected - only for Jenkins to nod the cruellest of winners from three yards.

Aberystwyth Town: Connor Roberts, Louis Bradford, Lee Jenkins, Harry Franklin (Owain Jones63), Mathew Jones, Jamie Veale (Steven Hewitt 89), Jon Owen (Jonathan Evans 77), Marc Williams (captain), Jack Thorn, Jamie Reed, Jack Rimmer. Subs: Rhys Davies, Richie Ricketts, Geoff Kellaway.

Haverfordwest County: Wojciech Gajda, Daniel Summerfield, Trystan Jones (Sean Pemberton 76), Alaric Jones, Scott Tancock, Ricky Watts (capt), Corey Shepard, Kurtis Rees (Jazz Richards 56), Marcus Griffiths (Kieran Lewis 65), Danny Williams, Ben Fawcett. Subs not used: Cameron Keetch, Matthew Turner.

Referee: Alex McInch. Assistants: Johnathon Bebee-Bryant and Cilan Thomas.