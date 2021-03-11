NEARLY 150,000 coronavirus vaccinations have now been given in Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion.

The Hywel Dda University Health Board's ninth vaccine bulletin issued yesterday, Wednesday March 10, revealed that 34.1 per cent of the population of the three counties have now received their first vaccine dose.

The progress of the Covid-19 Mass Vaccination Programme has seen 149,334 total vaccinations (first and second doses), with 19,191 given in the last seven days.

There have been a total of 132,234 first doses to date, 10,956 of which were given in the last week.

There have been 8,235 second doses given in the last seven days, nearly half of the total to date of 17,100.

The health board said: "This week has seen several significant milestones achieved locally and across Wales.

"Over the weekend, the millionth person in Wales received their first coronavirus jab. Here in Hywel Dda UHB, the 150,000 vaccine doses have now been administered, meaning 34.1% of our population have received their first vaccine dose and 4.4% have received a full course.

"This week 10,956 first doses have been delivered and 8,235 second doses have been completed."

The week has also seen a new drive-through mass vaccination centre opening at the United Counties Showground in Carmarthen on Monday, March 8.

The health board has confirmed people in JCVI priority groups 7, 8 and 9 – that is everyone aged between 50 and 64 years old with no underlying health conditions – will be invited to receive their first Covid-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination centre as follows:

Group 7, people aged 60 - 64 years - starting 8 March

Group 8, people aged 55 - 59 years - starting 22 March

Group 9, people aged 50 - 54 years - starting 5 April

The health board currently has six mass vaccination centres located in Aberystwyth, Cardigan, Haverfordwest, Tenby, Carmarthen and Llanelli.

Ros Jervis, director of public health at Hywel Dda UHB, said: “This additional drive-through vaccination centre will help increase the number of vaccines we can deliver as we head towards the Welsh Government’s milestone 2 target; that is to offer everyone in JCVI priority groups 5 to 9 their first vaccine dose by April 18.

“The showground has been established as a drive through facility for Covid testing for some time now and is the perfect venue to easily adapt to provide additional vaccination facilities.

“We are asking people to use their own private transport wherever possible to attend an appointment. Lifts can be accepted from someone in your household or support bubble, but not from anyone else due to the risk of transmission of the virus.

“We understand that this may not be possible for everyone and so we want to reassure people that transport support is available for anyone who genuinely will find it difficult to attend their vaccination appointment. If you have no other means of travel, please contact the health board using the 0300 phone number on your appointment letter.”

Eligible unpaid carers encouraged to register for a COVID-19 vaccine

Unpaid carers in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire who are not already registered as a carer with their GP practice are being asked to complete an online registration form if they wish to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

Anna Bird, Assistant Director of Strategic Partnerships at Hywel Dda UHB, said: “Unpaid carers play a vital role offering care and support and it is in everyone’s interest that they are supported.

“For many years now, the health board has built strong links with unpaid carers across our three counties through initiatives such as our Investors in Carers scheme, designed to help organisations focus on, and improve, their carer awareness and the help and support they give to carers.

“There are over 10,000 unpaid carers registered with GP practices or the local authority across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire but we know there are many more people out there who may not recognise themselves as an unpaid carer and are unaware that support is available for them, including their eligibility for a COVID-19 vaccine.”

If you believe you may be eligible, are aged 16 or over and are not registered as an unpaid carer with your GP, please complete this online form https://hduhb.nhs.wales/healthcare/services-and-teams/carers-information/covid-vaccine-for-unpaid-carers/covid-vaccine-for-unpaid-carers/ to register your details.

Those already registered as an unpaid carer with a GP will be contacted directly to receive a COVID vaccination and do not need to do anything further.

Please wait to be invited for your vaccination and do not contact your GP or health board to ask about your vaccine appointment. You will be contacted when it is your turn, thank you for your patience and understanding.

To find out more about the support available for unpaid carers in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire please visit https://hduhb.nhs.wales/healthcare/services-and-teams/carers-information

Priority group 6 eligibility