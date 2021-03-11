Pembrokeshire Islands Boat Trips is planning to organise some pre-bookable Skomer trips shortly that will be Covid-safe.
"We hope this will help to avoid the potential for large crowds gathering, and help us to keep people safe throughout their time with us, as well as improving their overall visitor experience," said a company announcement.
Previously guests had to queue at the Lockley Lodge visitor centre near the car park at Martin's Haven to buy tickets. One former passenger Lynn Jane said: "I got there at half past six a few years ago and the car park was full, we were queueing for at least an hour."
Once booked guests will be asked to check-in at Lockley Lodge an hour before their trip, and social distancing measures will be put in place to reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19.