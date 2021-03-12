Having just celebrated St David’s Day, and while bright yellow daffodils bloom in fields and hedgerows across Wales, we are once again reminded of the spectacular beauty of our countryside. It is something that now, more than ever, we have to work to support and to foster.

Businesses across Wales are making great strides to balance the economic necessity of jobs and business with the passion to enhance and safeguard our natural environment. One such business is Bluestone National Park Resort in Pembrokeshire, South West Wales, which recently launched it’s I Am Nature campaign, alongside achieving an international Green Key award in recognition of its excellent environmental standards.

Marten Lewis

Speaking about the campaign and Green Key accreditation, Marten Lewis, head of corporate responsibility at Bluestone National Park Resort, said: “At Bluestone, we take sustainability – and protecting and supporting our environment – very seriously. Nature is at the heart of Bluestone, which is why this year’s I am Nature campaign is so important to us all. We are delighted to have been awarded the prestigious Green Key eco award. Our team have worked so hard to achieve this and we are so proud to be accredited.”

With awarded establishments in 65 countries, Green Key is the fastest-growing eco-label for the tourism industry. In Wales, Green Key is operated by environmental charity Keep Wales Tidy, which also manage the iconic Blue Flag programme. With the recent award, Bluestone has joined an exclusive group of prominent hospitality industry leaders in Wales which have been awarded Green Key accreditation, where they clearly demonstrate their ongoing commitment implement the highest environmental standards.

Bluestone’s commitment to the environment and sustainability is not a new thing – indeed it has long been central to the resort’s ethos. In 2019, this commitment was also renewed with the launch of their Free Range Future initiative. A whole new department was created with the specific aim of maximising the positive effects of Bluestone’s existence and operations.

Bluestone Park

In practice, this includes things like recognising the potential environmental impact of energy use, water use, and the waste generated, and striving to lessen that impact. Significant progress has already been made with over 99 per cent of the resort’s waste diverted from landfill and all restaurant food waste sent to anaerobic digestion, and electricity consumption was reduced by 3.5 per cent in 2019.

It also includes things like caring for and enhancing biodiversity, supporting local businesses, doing what the company can to help local community groups and good causes, and a whole lot more.

Essentially, the Free Range Future initiative is designed to place conscience at the heart of Bluestone’s decision-making – where it belongs.

This year a key focus for the resort, in line with I am Nature, is enhancing Bluestone’s biodiversity, maximizing the potential of the resort’s habitats and beautiful outdoor spaces. Indeed, before Bluestone the land on which the resort is built was of very low ecological value. Over 60 per cent was intensively managed as farmland and the remainder low diversity woodland was due to be felled.

However, the business saw great scope to enhance the biodiversity of the site and since it’s opening over 330,000 trees and shrubs have been planted across the site, Bluestone Honey is now produced at the resort’s very own on-site apiary and sold at the village store and nightly Toad Patrols are operated late winter and summer to protect toads and frogs that migrate to and from the lake in the village – often with the help of younger guests.

Increasingly, access to green spaces and a better relationship with nature are being recognised as powerful tools in supporting wellbeing – which is more important than ever after the challenges of the past year.

Bluestone’s Marten Lewis added: “Free Range Future, our sustainability movement, is at the heart of everything we do. We thank our teams and our guests for all their fantastic efforts and great support as we all continue to work towards a more sustainable, and Free Range Future.”

Protecting and supporting the environment – and enhancing biodiversity – is seen by Bluestone as not just important, but crucial to attaining the company’s purpose; to make people smile.

Happy St David's Day from Bluestone. Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus.

www.bluestonewales.com