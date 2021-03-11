HISTORY has been made in Wales with the confirmation of the country's own curriculum.

Members of the Senedd voted on Tuesday, March 9, to pass the final text of the Curriculum and Assessment (Wales) Bill.

This means that the Curriculum for Wales will now be introduced in 2022.

Education minister Kirsty Williams said:

“This is an historic day for Wales and another significant milestone in our national mission. "The new curriculum has been developed to ensure that our children and young people in Wales have the best opportunity and support in life to ensure that they are all able to thrive for the future of Wales.

“I call it a national mission as it has involved everyone working together co-constructively – teachers, parents, academics, businesses, national organisations, and my department of course - to raise standards, tackle the attainment gap and to have an education system for our learners that is a source of pride to us all.

“Diolch yn fawr to everyone who has played their part in this historic journey for education in Wales.”

Here are five things you may not have known about the new curriculum:

1. The curriculum has been made in Wales, but shaped by the best ideas from around the world

This is the first time ever that schools in Wales will have a national curriculum set in Welsh law.

2. The curriculum has been developed by practitioners for practitioners, bringing together educational expertise and wider research and evidence.

3. The curriculum has been designed around four purposes for learners, with schools supporting them to become:

ambitious, capable learners, ready to learn throughout their lives

enterprising, creative contributors, ready to play a full part in life and work

ethical, informed citizens of Wales and the world

healthy, confident individuals, ready to lead fulfilling lives as valued members of society.

4. Named subjects have been replaced by six areas of learning and experience -

Expressive Arts

Health and Well-being

Humanities

Languages, Literacy and Communication

Mathematics and Numeracy

Science and Technology

5. Children in Wales will have access to the full curriculum

Schools will teach all learners about religion, values and ethics, and relationships and sexuality education in a consistent and developmentally appropriate way.

This will ensure that all young people are provided with access to information that keeps them safe from harm and that all pupils will learn about issues such as online safety and healthy relationships.