A project to boost physical activity in Haverfordwest has received the financial backing of a leading housebuilder.
Sport Pembrokeshire is putting together activity packs with equipment and resources to encourage children and their families to be more active.
The project, backed by Pembrokeshire County Council, has received £1,000 from Persimmon Homes West Wales.
Loading
A post shared by Sport Pembrokeshire (@sportpembs)
The donation comes as part of Persimmon’s long-running Community Champions scheme, which sees the housebuilder hand out 64 grants of up to £1,000 every month.
Rominy Colville, of Sport Pembrokeshire, said:
"We are extremely grateful to Persimmon for this generous donation.
"Our aim is to develop a change culture around the importance of being physically active as families.
"We will also be targeting children with disabilities across the county, providing adaptive and sensory equipment to engage them with physical activity alongside parents and carers at home.
"We’re keen to extend the project to other clusters and age groups, particularly targeting disadvantaged children and families. This funding will help us do just that."
Sport Pembrokeshire creates partnerships with schools, community clubs, governing bodies and facilities to promote sport to target groups.
Sharon Bouhali, sales director at Persimmon Homes West Wales, said: “We’re delighted to be able to support this fantastic initiative.
"It’s so important that people are engaged in physical activity, particularly at a young age as that will stand them in good stead for the rest of their lives."
Persimmon Homes is currently building stunning new homes at its Merlins Lane development on Scarrowscant Lane in Haverfordwest.