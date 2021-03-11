Business fire safety officer Keith Jenkins is retiring from Mid and West Wales Fire Service after almost 42 years.

I have worked for MAWWFRS man and boy", he said.

"I started at the age of 16 as an apprentice mechanic with Dyfed County Fire Brigade, then joined the part-time duty system in 1983 as a retained fireman.

"I was on duty for the Pointsman ship fire - getting caught in the third explosion, with two other colleagues FF Rex Evans (whole-time) who broke his collarbone and leading fireman Brian Tytler (part-time) who had 20 per cent burns to his hands and face.

"I was so lucky just to get my helmet blown off and slight burns to my tunic.

"I also attended the Amoco Tank 11 fire in the same year.

"What an experience to see that boil over and flames reach over a 1,000 ft high.

"I joined the whole-time team on Red watch in Haverfordwest, in 1985 and my first night shift I attended the Scoveston Manor House fire. It was very sad to have experienced such sad scenes that will stay with me for the rest of my life.

"I also attended the Sea Empress when she ran aground off Pembrokeshire coast, manning the fire tugs with their crews just in case we were needed - there was many a night we stayed on these fire tugs.

"I am sad to leave MAWWFRS whole-time team, it has been a privilege and an honour to be part of such a great service and team.

"During my time in the fire service I have been very fortunate to have gained experiences in so many different fields of this service.

"I became a fire brigade diver attending many incidents over the years, qualifying with Northumbria Police for eight weeks - the hardest thing I have ever done.

"I have worked alongside many great managers and colleagues over the years and been fortunate to have worked in four different commands, which has given me not only great professional development but personal development too. I was in charge of Pontardawe fire station and attended the Gleision Mine in Pontardawe, where many lost their lives in a tragic incident.

"The fire service has been a massive part of my life, serving the community for nearly 42 years. This has been a hard decision for me to make, so I will be continuing working as a watch manager in charge of the part-time RDS system at Haverfordwest for the time being.

"I feel the knowledge I have gained will carry me in good stead for the new role I have accepted with the NHS as a fire safety advisor with Hywel Dda Health University Health Board.

"I cannot thank the Fire Service enough for all that it has done for me, I will sincerely miss it.