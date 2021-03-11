THE rumble of aircraft over Pembrokeshire is now in its third day as United States Air Force F15 fighter jets continue their exercise in the area.
Cloud cover has made it difficult to get a glimpse of the F15s,flying at an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 feet.
However a couple of breaks in the grey skies have resulted in sightings of the aircraft, and Western Telegraph reader Andreas Lindmiere managed to capture some shots of them in action, describing them 'as the face behind the noise.'
A number of the F15s are understood to be flying in this area in support of ground operations at Templeton Airfield, which although disused, is still in Ministry of Defence ownership.
The F15 is an American aircraft flown by the United States Air Force in the UK. They are based at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk.