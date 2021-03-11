A state of the art rock climbing facility is going to be added to the adventure park 'Wild Lakes Wales', formerly known as 'Pembrokeshire Wake Park'.
The bouldering wall will be situated inside a new building, that the park has recently been granted planning permission to make on site.
Based in the Narberth area the park is run by three siblings, Sarah, Mark and Steph. As part of their rebranding of the park which was changed in January, the siblings said they want to make certain activities run all year round. Adding the bouldering wall, and improving other facilities will help make this possible.
One of their representatives, Mark Harris said: "After a challenging year Sarah, Mark and Steph are more determined than ever to keep evolving the park and creating a must see facility."
The new bouldering wall is said to utilise over 300m^2 of wall space, creating a diverse range of climbing for all abilities.
In response as to why they chose the name 'Wild Lakes' the siblings said: "We want visitors to realise that Wild Lakes is a place for everyone to unleash their WILD, whatever that version is."
Wild Lake Wales is currently closed, but hope to be open for the summer.