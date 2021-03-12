DRIVING after taking cocaine has led to a Letterston woman losing her licence for a year.
Sarah-Jane Badrock, 37, of Jubilee Close appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, March 9.
She admitted driving on Portfield, Haverfordwest on September 27 with above the legal limit of benzolylecgonine and cocaine in her system.
The 12-month ban, together with a fine of £120, costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service an a £35 surcharge, were imposed for the charge relating to benzolylecgonine (the main metabolite of cocaine).
No separate penalty was given for the charge relating to cocaine.