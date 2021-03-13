THIS year's 'Loved and Lost' baby service which was due to be held on Saturday, April 3, at the chapel/quiet room in Glangwili Hospital, Carmarthen, has been postponed.

A statement from Hywel Dda health authority said: "After consideration and with the on-going lockdown restrictions and the unlikely easing of restrictions sufficiently to have a ‘gathering’ we have had to make the regrettable decision that we will not be able to hold the annual ‘Loved and Lost Baby Service'.

"This decision is made between colleagues from the Chaplaincy and Midwifery and Neo-Natal unit and Gynaecology. We are aware that this is the second annual service that is victim to the pandemic, and we sincerely realise the impact and disappointment this will have on parents, grandparents, siblings other family and staff, and we want to reassure you of our continued thoughts and good wishes.

"The Spiritual Care Department will light a candle for our special babies and for families on the day and a notice will be placed on the memorial tree. This notice will include a reference to healthcare staff in Women and Children’s Services who have adjusted provisions radically to offer best care to support families during Covid 19.

"The service designed to bring us together to recall, to offer peace and to remember with love and to look forward with hope. Please be assured we will review and consider whether it will be safe and feasible and within Government guidelines to have a service in the early autumn. Should this not be the case we will hold a further Virtual Service in Autumn 2021."

If you need additional support please contact Euryl from the Spiritual Care Department (Chaplaincy) euryl.howellls2@wales.nhs.uk 01267 227563

You may wish to offer a message to be placed on the Memorial Tree, if so please forward to this email address loved.forever.hdd@wales.nhs.uk