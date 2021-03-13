A free virtual event will be available on Tuesday 16 March to provide vital support for people looking for work opportunities in west Wales.

The event, called Opportunity West Wales, will run online from 10am to 12pm, and is a partnership event between Working Wales (delivered by Careers Wales), Jobcentre Plus and the South West and Mid Wales Regional Learning and Skills Partnership.

People attending the event will be able to browse a range of fantastic employment and training opportunities available across Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire.

The event will enable jobseekers to speak directly with the employers to find out more about the vacancies on offer. Employment support organisations and learning and training providers will be on hand to provide information on the support that can be accessed to help you land one of the jobs.

Over 40 organisations have signed up to attend the event including Ceredigion County Council, Haven Quay West Holiday Park and Citizens Advice.

The virtual event follows the success of Opportunity North Wales held in January, which was attended live by over 5,000 people, with a further 6,700 views on demand.

Head of Employment Advice for Working Wales, Mandy Ifans, said “Covid-19 restrictions continue to prevent any face-to-face careers fairs or employer events going ahead, and jobseekers and employers are relying on virtual channels to find jobs and fill vacancies.

“We’re delighted to be able to host this type of event online to continue to provide much-needed support to those looking for work during the pandemic.

“We hope that by bringing together employers and job seekers, we can help improve employment prospects for people in west Wales during a difficult time.”

Matthew Bennett, Senior External Relations Manager, Department for Work and Pensions says: “This is an exciting opportunity not to be missed. By bringing together jobseekers and employers through a digital medium, we can collectively focus on directly matching skills with job opportunities.

“The DWP ‘Plan for Jobs’ has a range of government programmes, some of which offer financial incentives for employers recruiting. More information can be found at www.gov.uk.

“For those joining us for this event, there will be great conversations to be had and offers on the table for the right candidates.”

To sign up for the free event please click here or visit the events page on the Working Wales website.

Available to anyone over the age of 16, Working Wales provides a one-to-one, tailored employability advice and guidance service, supporting people across Wales with job searching, CV writing, interview preparation, training and upskilling as well as with redundancy support.

To access direct support and advice from Working Wales please call the dedicated telephone line on 0800 028 4844, email workingwales@careerswales.gov.wales, or contact the team through Facebook messenger or live chat, from Monday to Thursday 8am – 8pm and Fridays 9am – 4.30pm.