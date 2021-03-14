CARDIGAN Railway Station may have closed in 1964, but a model that captures the old station in its heyday is heading back to the town this summer.
Town mayor Cllr Clive Davies has revealed that Cardigan Castle have agreed to house the model station at Castle Green House this summer - 57 years after an emotional crowd bearing a 'funeral wreath' waved the last train off from Cardigan as the station fell victim to the Beeching Axe.
The Cardi Bach museum in Login have now agreed to relocate the model station - which is nearly two-and-a-half-metres long and a metre wide - following renovation work.
Speaking last month, Cllr John Adams-Lewis said: “The station closed back in 1964 and this was made by someone from Cilgerran and is part of the town’s history."
"The castle has agreed to house the model for a period in the house," Cllr Davies told fellow councillors last week. "We're really looking forward to seeing it this summer."
The council agree to make a donation of £100 to the Cardi Bach Museum.