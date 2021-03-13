THE Sea Watch Foundation are seeking volunteers along Cardigan Bay to take part in the National Whale and Dolphin Watch this summer, which takes place from 24 July to 1 August.

Last year’s event involved hundreds of volunteers from all around the British Isles, and enabled Sea Watch, a charity which has been running for over 30 years, to take direct action to protect species.

Sea Watch’s sighting data of bottlenose dolphins has helped lead to two areas in Cardigan Bay being recommended as Special Areas of Conservation for the species.

Since 2001, the organisation has monitored the semi-resident bottlenose dolphin population in Cardigan Bay, providing data for the Welsh and UK Governments through Natural Resources Wales.

The aim of the survey has been to obtain a snapshot of the status and distribution of the species in UK waters, whilst also raising public awareness of the wealth of marine mammals on its coasts.

“It is my job to piece together all the records of cetaceans sent to us, including number of species, and where and when they occur,” said Dr Chiara Giulia Bertulli, Sightings Officer and lead organiser of the NWDW event for the Sea Watch Foundation.

“This can increase our knowledge of cetacean distribution, habitat use, anthropogenic pressures, and long-term population trends, allowing us to better conserve and protect them in our waters.”

Dr Peter Evans, Director of the Sea Watch Foundation said the collation of information on the abundance and distribution of whales, dolphins and porpoises is valuable in many ways.

“Besides increasing our general knowledge of the cetacean fauna that inhabit the seas around the British Isles, it can inform us of important areas and times of year for particular species, enabling better decision-making on the risk of harm to local populations from certain human activities,” he said.

“It may also indicate where dedicated research should be directed, or draw attention to possible status changes on both a regional and national basis.”

Over 750 volunteer observers from all over the UK joined last year’s event reporting casual sightings and conducted dedicated watches from land and from the sea.

Some 1,348 sightings of cetaceans totalling 9,784 individual animals were reported, which was lower than the estimates recorded in the last four years - but circumstances in 2020 clearly differed markedly from any other year.

Nine different cetacean species and four non-cetacean species were recorded during NWDW 2020 around the UK, a number previously recorded in 2006 and 2009.

The lowest number of species (eight in total) was recorded in 2007, and the highest (13 species) in 2015.

Wales registered 194 sightings, with the highest number collected on the north coast, including Anglesey.

Visit https://www.seawatchfoundation.org.uk/nwdw/ for further information, or contact nwdw@seawatchfoundation.org.uk.