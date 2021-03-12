Award-winning bed and breakfast East Trewent Farm has been sold to Jeremy and Rebecca Alderwick from Kent.

The four star property is located on the Stackpole Road, close to the Pembrokeshire coast and a short distance from Freshwater East beach.

Richard Thomas from Christie & Co handled the sale and said:

"The sale of East Trewent Farm represents the ongoing demand for high quality self-catering accommodation, driven largely by the overall growth of the staycation market due to COVID-19."

East Trewent Farm has a recently refurbished stone farmhouse which dates back to the 1800s, and features original Grade II listed outbuildings dating back to the 15th century, along with three self-catering cottages and a unit with four B&B style rooms.

Previous owners Graham and Sylvia Thomas decided to bring the business to market, and seek retirement after running the property for around eight years. They said: "We take many happy memories away with us from East Trewent Farm and wish Jeremy and Rebecca every success for the future. Christie & Co was pivotal in providing a smooth transition - communication was excellent, and they have our thanks."

The new owners are relocating from Kent, and have some background working in this type of business. Jeremy's family ran a beach-side restaurant in Nolton Haven, in the north of the county, for many years. However it will be Rebecca running most of this household, as Jeremy keeps his London based consulting business running from within the farm.

Jeremy and Rebecca said: "Graham and Sylvia have put so much love and hard work into the business. We are very fortunate to take it over in such good shape and are looking forward to building on what they have done. Our focus is to make the business sustainable and environmentally friendly, using local suppliers and in the longer term, developing it as a hub for a range of events and family gatherings.”

The owners said they plan to reopen as soon as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted for self-catering holiday accommodation.