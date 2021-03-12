Exactly a year since the Y Gegin food hall welcomed people into it's doors, they have announced that they will not be reopening.
Based in Pembroke Dock's old market hall, the service started out as a month long project that turned into years of catering for the public.
Our reporter, George Sampson spoke to them on their first week of opening in 2019, when they said: "We could only just cope with the demand, all the traders in the courtyard for the Saturday market were saying how pleased they were, and the bakers sold out of everything."
Hundreds of people have told the food hall how saddened they are by the news on their Facebook page.
However, the team told their supporters not to be sad and said:
"we will always be proud of what we achieved."