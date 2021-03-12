PEMBROKESHIRE'S longest-running carnival has been cancelled for the second year running.

Narberth's lively carnival has been the culmination of Narberth Civic Week in July for many years, and the decision has been reluctantly taken to shelve both events for 2021.

Town mayor and Civic Week chairman Chris Walters said: "After much consideration, Narberth Civic Week committee has decided to take the tough decision to cancel Narberth Civic Week 2021 - ncluding the carnival - due to the coronavirus situation and economic climate.

"Like many events, Narberth Civic Week heavily relies on donations from local businesses and visitors to fund the annual event.

"However, due to the economic climate and the uncertainty of the coronavirus re-start regulations from the Welsh Government, the committee has decided to postpone for one more year, with plans to hopefully return for 2022.

Cllr Walters added: “We understand this is a tough time for everyone and the whole committee, like myself, would love to put the week on, including our carnival day.

"But we have to take into account all factors including fundraising, public safety, and Welsh Assembly advice and we have to go with the general trend in the industry to postpone for one more year.

"Next year, both the committee and myself hope to reinstate the whole week and to put on what we will consider to be two years of appreciation and thankfulness for overcoming the coronavirus.

"We promise the Narberth community and beyond that we will be back bigger and better in 2022."