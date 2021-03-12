Martello tower west resident, Guy Anderson has resigned from duties as a councillor for Pembroke Dock.
Guy said the decision came due to personal circumstances, preventing him having the time required to perform town duties.
Addressing the town council, town clerk, Sarah Scourfield said:
“I am sure you will all join me in thanking Cllr Anderson for his efforts whilst with PD town council, and wish him all the best for the future.”
Guy was elected as town councillor for the Pennar ward in 2016, after returning from years of travelling the globe. In which time he visited places like Brazil, China and South Africa.
Last year the councillor also purchased another historic building, Hubberston Fort just west of Milford Haven. He plans to make this building into a tourist attraction and theatre.
Hubberston Fort
When talking about his new project in Milford Haven he said: “We have such a phenomenal history here, the forts we have in Pembrokeshire should rival any that you find in places like Portsmouth."