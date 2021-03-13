Aldi and Lidl have revealed their biggest bargains this weekend available from Sunday, March 14.
The budget supermarket chains have both revealed a range of new products being made available this weekend from airfryers to steam cleaners.
Here is a round-up of some of the best deals you can find.
LIDL
This week, Lidl is focussing on home cooking to help you create a range of dishes sure to go down well at home.
These include:
This Salter Airfryer will allow you to fry your food using little to no oil. With an RRP of £59.99, it is available for £39.99 at Lidl.
The 3.7L Crockpot Slow Cookeris available in Lidl this week for £19.99 perfect for stews, soups and much more.
The Silvercrest Waffle Maker with three interchangeable plates for making square Belgian waffles, mini doughnuts and mini waffles in different fun shapes. Available in Lidl for £16.99.
Find more deals at Lidl.co.uk.
Aldi
It's all about keeping you home neat and tidy this week with a range of Laundry and Cleaning products available in Aldi specialbuys.
These include:
This highly-efficient Steam Cleaner is the perfect way to get your home sparkling clean and kills 99.99% of germs and bacteria..Available online for £49.99.
The Beldray 2-In-1 Multi Cordless Vacuum has a motorised floor brush for a fast and efficient clean and is selling fast! Available online for £54.99.
Clean windows, mirrors and other smooth surfaces with this Easy Home Electric Window Cleaner available on Aldi's website for £19.99.
Find out more at Aldi.co.uk.
