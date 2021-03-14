Let's start with a follow-up to last week's Castle Hall story, which comes from Penny Brace of Saundersfoot.

"Hi Jeff...I have read your article on Castle Hall in the Western Telegraph.

"Do you have any more information about when the nuns were in there?

"My great-grandfather worked for them at Castle Hall (St Brides).

"He and his wife, the Sharlands, moved there from Kent (I think that's where the nuns came from) to live at Blackbridge Cottage and this is where my maternal grandmother was born in 1914.

"When the nuns left, my great-grandfather began a horticultural business which makes me think he may have been gardener at Castle Hall. They left Blackbridge and moved to Tenby.

"I would be grateful for any info. Many thanks."

Thanks for getting in touch Penny, and having recalled that Milford's Martin Rowland once wrote a fantastic article about Castle Hall, I've extracted this relevant snippet from the West Wales Guardian of November 1983.

"The arrival of a group of Benedictine Nuns from Kent in 1911 introduces the next episode in the Hall's history.

"Forced to leave their home of Mailings Abbey (due mainly to the nuns' sympathies to the Church of Rome) the Abbess Scholastica Ewart, with the help of the Abbot of Caldey, Aeired Carlyle, settled her party at Castle Hall and set about building a large wooden chapel in the grounds.

"... The Abbess did not take a liking to the old Hall, and described it as:"Exceedingly ugly; what one might call very debased Italian architecture."

"The nuns' stay at St Bride's Abbey/Castle Hall was not uneventful. In 1913 Abbess Ewart brought the hall to the forefront of world news when she announced the order's decision to convert from Canterbury to Rome, a move followed by the monks of Caldy shortly after."

If anyone can assist Penny in her quest for more information, please get in touch.

In TRM Trawler Corner this week is the Sally McCabe YH88 Built 1930 in Aberdeen. 125 ton...94' length. She landed at Milford from around 1956 to 1976.

Local owners were Milford Haven Coal Supplies and East Briton Fishing Co. Skippers were Tom Smith; Louie Kominek and Charlie Watts.

She as originally named Ocean Vim, and in November 1939 was requisitioned for minesweeping duties. She was converted to diesel in 1958 and this photograph shows her after the conversion.

Also included is a picture of the crew from July 1958, with the following names: Back row, left to right: Freddy Wiseman; second engineer Jones; ? Tommy Hankins; 'Tiger' Whatling; Skipper Tommy Smith; Billy Wilcox (owner). Front row: Billy Jeffs and an Irish deckie.

And here's a news cutting from West Wales Guardian of November 25, 1970. "A Milford Haven trawlerman disappeared from the deck of his ship, which was sheltering a mile off the Irish Coast on Saturday night. It is believed that he was washed overboard. Twenty-nine year old second engineer, Mr John Edward Norman, of Waterloo Rd, Hakin, was aboard the drifter-trawler Sally McCabe when it sought shelter from the storm a mile off Rosslare. At 4am on Sunday it was discovered that Mr Norman, who was on his first trip, was missing.

"The Rosslare lifeboat was notified, and an immediate sea and coastal search swung into operation. The trawler, which is commanded by Skipper Louie Kominek, and owned by Hubert Jones Trawlers, returned to the port on Sunday afternoon.

"Mr Norman served in the Royal Navy for 12 years, and this was his first sea-going job after unemployment during the past year.

The Sally McCabe left the port on Thursday bound for the Irish fishing grounds."

In 1976 she was finally sold to Thomas Ward Ltd for breaking up at Briton Ferry.

The Alan Phillips' recollections of his time working at Milford RNAD in the 1960s has certainly generated much interest, there is still a little to come, but today Alan is asking for some gen.

"Jeff - I would like to contact Billy Hughes, who was also in his spare time a dance band drummer locally in the 1960s and onwards. A Milford boy, he would now be in his late 80s.

"Were you aware that the trawler Lundy collided with HMS Adventure minelayer in or near Milford ? The minelayer required repairs at Milford or Pembroke Dock.

"She was broken up at Briton Ferry in 1947. Davd Alun Williams, the late well known Radio Wales broadcaster was on Adventure during the war, either as a seaman or an officer, ending up as an intelligence officer in the Far East.

"Perhaps, through your articles, you can enquire whether any readers have any copies of the following : 1. Armament Journal from 1940 to 1965. 2. RNSTS Journal - this replaced above and other Navy Store Depots magazines to combine.

I am looking for 1987 to 1994 when the RNSTS was 'swallowed up' by other depots."

If anyone can help with Alan's queries, please get in touch.

We'll be including his final string of memories next time.

My final pic this week refers back to the days of those Castle Hall nuns - 1914.

It's the Welch Regiment Territorials seen here guarding Black Bridge at the start of the First World War.

Now for our teasers. The answer to last week's ( what has six faces but does not wear make up, has 21 eyes but cannot see?) was - dice. This was well spotted by Dom Todaro, Les Haynes, Elinor Jones, Anne and Jets Llewellyn, Joyce Layton and John Gillespie.

This week's poser is a kind of anagram and comes courtesy of Les Haynes. What ten letter word includes one A, one C, two Is, three Ts and three Ss?

Deadline, as usual, noon on Friday.

That's enough of my twaddle but here's a final thought of how you know you're 'getting old' - you go to a museum and all your favourite childhood toys are exhibits.

Stay safe... see you next time.