PEMBROKESHIRE shoppers will now be able to recycle cling film, crisp packets and salad bags at their local Tesco store as the supermarket rolls out the biggest network of soft plastic collection points in the UK.
Tesco is putting the collection points in 41 Welsh stores, including its Cardigan supermarket, as it rolls out the facilities to 171 Tesco Extras and Superstores, with plans to roll out the scheme to all large stores UK-wide.
This will be the first time that Wales has had a network of collection points of this size dedicated to the collection of soft plastic. Most councils do not collect soft plastic from homes for recycling and it therefore often goes to landfill.
The collection points will enable customers to return all their previously unrecycled soft plastic, regardless of where they bought it, including cling film, pet food pouches and crisp packets to recycling points at their local store, rather than having to throw it away.
Once collected, the old soft plastic is sent for recycling where it is washed, sorted and processed before being turned into new packaging. It will be used to pack items such as food, household and beauty products.
Cardigan store manager Deian Davies said: “We know that a lot of our customers want to reduce their plastic packaging waste so we are expecting the new soft plastics recycling point to prove popular.
“It will be a really visible sign in store of what we are doing to reduce the impact of plastic packaging.”