The First Minister has today announced that care homes are permitted to arrange indoor visits from tomorrow, March 13.
Pembrokeshire’s care homes are now carefully considering the measures necessary to make visiting as safe as possible.
The council politely asks for patience while our care homes build on the safety measures and guidelines implemented throughout the pandemic, ready to welcome indoor visits.
Jonathan Griffiths, director of social services and housing, said:
“We welcome the First Minister’s announcement which will support families to reconnect following an incredibly difficult time for residents and their loved ones.
“However we must proceed with caution and the public are asked to please remain patient while our care homes carefully consider and plan implementation during the coming days and weeks.”
Cllr Tessa Hodgson, Cabinet Member for Social Services, said: “It is such good news that relatives will soon be able to visit their loved ones indoors at care homes and we understand how eager people will be to arrange these visits as soon as possible.
“I’m sure all relatives will also understand that our care homes will need some time to carefully consider how best to ensure these visits can happen in as safe a way as possible for everyone.
“It has been such a long time but we are asking for just a little more patience while preparations are made.”