TRIBUTES have been paid to a well-known and loved Solva community councillor who died this month.

A GoFundMe has been launched to help pay for the funeral of Wendy Phillips who was 'one of Solva’s most committed volunteers and residents.'

Solva Community Council postponed its meeting on March 3 after announcing Wendy’s death and said: “Wendy has been an influential member of the council for many years and we are so sad at the news of her passing.

“A light has gone out in Solva today but we must remember the better days. Our sympathies go out to her family and friends, she will be missed by so many.”

Friends of the family set up the fundraiser to support the family of 'well-loved character' Wendy after her sudden death and in recognition of how much she has given to the village over the years.

“Wendy has given so much of her life to Solva for many, many years and we think we can give a little back. Wendy has played a part in all our lives in one way or another from dinner lady at Solva primary school to lollipop lady to Solva PTA to Solva Community Council and most recently Solva Care.

“I wouldn't like to guess how much Wendy has raised over the years for Solva community but it's thousands and thousands. From her beloved bingo, to Solva duck race, Solva Edge Festival, Solva Memorial Hall, kids park and skate park... you name it ,Wendy was at it, she was always doing her bit and so much more,” stated Stacey, Kel and Gareth online.

Wendy’s funeral will be held on Monday, March 15, with numbers limited due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Those wishing to pay their respects are being asked to line the main road from 12.15pm.

THe GoFundMe link can be found on https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-towards-wendys-funeral-fund?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=m_pd%20share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR2we_zIkHmZ7JaO-The GoFundMe link is here BmsV4AJVGN9u1Sp5FsAhq4Y0jWNMPTgrjRxuW6f1_8