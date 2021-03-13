As the latest Coronavirus restrictions ask people in Wales to stay local, Visit Wales will be relaunching its Addo campaign, asking the people of Wales to make a promise 'to care for each other, for our land and for our communities'.

Addo means 'to promise', and the virtual pledge can be signed on visitwales.com/promise.

Alongside the campaign will be Welsh Government financial support to help local authorities prepare for the re-opening of the visitor economy.

Deputy Minister for culture, sport and tourism, Lord Elis-Thomas, said: “As we all prepare to explore a little further again, it’s important that we stay local, and that we all play a part to keep Wales safe by not venturing further.

"This is the time to make a promise together, to do the little things that will make a big difference and to protect the beauty that’s around us and to respect our communities.

“We all need to stay safe for Wales to stay open and to allow us to move together towards a more normal life. This is within the gift of all of us. No one wants us to have to reintroduce restrictions, to retreat from the progress we have made. Only by working together, can we help keep Wales safe.”

The activity will initially be rolled out within Wales and will include a mix of digital, PR and out of home advertising.

The second phase will include TV, radio and will be extended to target visitors in key markets once restrictions are lifted further.

Minister for housing and local government, Julie James, said that the Welsh Government funding would enable local authorities "to put in place measures to alleviate pressures and install additional facilities which will help to give everyone a positive experience while discovering Wales.”

Welsh Local Government Association spokesperson for tourism, Cllr. Huw Thomas said: “The visitor economy is vital to the economy of Wales.

"Local authorities are supportive of re-opening it safely on a phased and careful basis. Government funding for councils and National Parks is warmly welcomed.

"It will enable us to plan and manage the visitor economy to be safe over a busy summer. We will be able to give re-assurance to local communities and benefit the economy, and by working together we can maintain public health and re-open the economy.”

Visit Wales is also working in partnership with the industry on a reconstruction and resilience plan for the future of the visitor economy in Wales.