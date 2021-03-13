TEN new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area according to today’s figures (Saturday March 13).

Once again, the Public Health Wales statistics show zero cases in Ceredigion.

There were nine new cases in Carmarthenshire and just one in Pembrokeshire.

Across Wales, 210 new cases have been confirmed and eight new suspected Covid-19 deaths have also been reported.

The total number of cases in Wales is now 206,188, with 5,442 deaths.

There were no new deaths recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total standing at 467 throughout the pandemic.

The total number of cases across the three counties is now 15,617 – 10,553 in Carmarthenshire, 3,330 in Pembrokeshire and 1,734 in Ceredigion.

Dr Chris Williams, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said:

“Welsh Government has announced a phased approach to easing lockdown, starting with moving to a stay local requirement.

“From today, four people from two households can meet outdoors and outdoor sports facilities can open.

“Indoor care home visits, by one designated visitor for each resident, can restart from today. Access to visits will depend on the circumstances of the visits and individual care homes will be able to provide information on how these visits can be facilitated.

“On Monday 15 March, all primary school pupils and students in years 11 and 13 will return to school, and schools also have the flexibility to bring back years 10 and 12.

“In addition, hairdressers and barbers can open from Monday for haircuts by appointment only.

“The weekly incidence of COVID-19 infections is now below 50 cases per 100,000 population in more than half of the local authorities in Wales, with the overall rate at 41.4 cases per 100,000.

“This does vary between local authority areas and therefore we remind the public that Level 4 restrictions are still in place. You should stay at home, work from home if you can, wear a face covering where required, wash your hands regularly and stay two metres from anyone you do not live with.

“Coronavirus cases by variant in Wales are reported on the UK Government website. The dominant strain in Wales is the Kent variant, and there is currently no evidence of widespread community transmission of other Variants of Concern in Wales.

“The Welsh Government has announced that the revised vaccine strategy will mean that every eligible adult in Wales will be offered a first dose by the end of July. In addition, adults with severe or profound learning disabilities, and those with any mental illness that causes severe functional impairment, will be invited for vaccination as part of the JCVI priority group six, and the Welsh Government has published guidance on identifying eligible individuals in these groups and how to support them to take up their vaccine offers.

“The Welsh Government also announced an expansion of workplace and community testing, with workplaces with more than 50 employees now eligible for support to regularly test their workforce, helping to reduce the spread of the virus and allowing them to operate safely.

“We need your continued support to control the spread of Coronavirus, so please do not send your child to school if they are unwell, even if you are not sure if they have Coronavirus. Please continue to work from home if at all possible.

“When you take your child to school, always keep your distance from other parents, wear a face covering, and don’t stay around and chat. Please don’t invite other children or their parents to your home to play or stay, even outdoors, and even if they are in the same bubble at school.

“Make sure your child understands the importance of washing their hands regularly.

“Restrictions on UK and international travel remain in place. More information on current travel guidance is available on the Welsh Government website.

“If you or a member of your household develop a cough, fever or change in sense of taste or smell, you must self-isolate immediately and book a free Coronavirus test, either by calling 119 or by visiting www.gov.wales/getting-tested-coronavirus-covid-19.”