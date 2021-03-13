PEMBROKESHIRE County Council leader, Councillor David Simpson, has reached a milestone in his regular coronavirus updates.

Friday saw Cllr Simpson provide his 100th leader's update since the pandemic began.

In it, he welcomed the return of learners to their classrooms; promised early updates on plans for council services; highlighted the pleasing vaccination figures and assured EU citizens of their welcome in Wales.

Cllr Simpson said: "This is my 100th leaders update to you all, which is hard to believe as the last 12 months seems to have gone by so quickly.

"As I have set out through all my updates, I am very proud of the way Pembrokeshire has dealt with tackling this pandemic.

"Communities have come together to support each other during unprecedented times.

"As an authority, we have also had to adjust to the changing scene, with some services having to be closed due to the restrictions.

"Officers and elected members have all worked hard across the board to ensure we support the changes and our communities. It has been a huge effort by everyone – thank you.

"Next Monday we see another step forward with many more children returning to their schools.

"All primary school children will return to classrooms, following in the footsteps of our Foundation Phase learners who went back last month.

"Learners in years 11-13 will also go back to the classroom from Monday with schools preparing for students in all other years to check in over coming weeks.

"I’m aware of the support our learners have all had from their ‘home schooling teachers’ as well as our education team.

‘I’m sure many children (and parents) will welcome the return of school days.

‘Please ensure you check your school(s) website and social media for full updates as some arrangements may vary slightly between schools.

‘Today we have also had an update from the First Minister. He clearly set out the way forward for the coming weeks. We continue in a cautious way to try to avoid further transmission of the virus and hopefully any further lockdowns in the future.

‘As an authority we are now reviewing the update and considering impact on services. There will be further updates from us in due course.

‘Meanwhile I’m delighted to say vaccinations have continued at pace.

‘Across Pembrokeshire as of Wednesday, 42,382 people have now received their first dose of vaccine. That is 33.7% of the population.

‘A further 5,438 (4.3%) have now received both doses. In total across Hywel Dda we’re at 149,334 vaccinations and rising by thousands every day.

‘My continued thanks to everyone who is working on this incredible effort.

‘I would also like to take this opportunity to highlight an important letter for all EU citizens who were living in Wales at the end of December, 2020.

‘The letter from the First Minister makes clear that you are welcome to stay here in Wales and your contribution to the nation is invaluable.

‘Please follow this link http://orlo.uk/Rz5dw to the First Minster’s letter and instructions on what you need to do to.

‘On a personal note I want to thank you all for your messages and support, this is very much appreciated.

‘It is so reassuring to hear how you are managing to stay positive and underlines how important it is that we stay connected with friends and family for our health and wellbeing.

‘Please remember to keep following the guidelines, supporting one another and keep staying safe.