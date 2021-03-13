A MAJOR UK holiday company with four parks in Pembrokeshire is recruiting as it prepares to open for 2021.

Haven, who has announced 5,000 job opportunities across its parks - with 368 of them in Wales.

The company owns Tenby's Kiln Park Holiday Centre and the Penally Court park, as well as Lydstep Beach Holiday Park and the nearby Celtic Haven Resort at Lydstep. It also owns Quay West at New Quay.

Jobs will be on offer at all Haven’s 37 UK holiday parks on both full and part-time contracts and cover a range of functions such as leisure, catering, cleaning and security.

Part of the award-winning Bourne Leisure group, Haven employs over 10,500 people and holds a continual spot on The Times Best Big Companies to Work For list.

Lead resourcing partner, Julie Scoltock commented: “We’re so excited to be able to re-open our holiday parks in April and are looking for a wealth of talent to join the team ahead of what’s undoubtedly going to be a very busy season.

“Haven is a key employer throughout the UK and we’re extremely proud to be able to offer jobs to thousands of people up and down the country during what’s been a particularly difficult time for job seekers.

“This year is set to be a really big year for UK holidays with thousands of holidaymakers looking to escape to the great British coast for a well-deserved break. The roles are a great opportunity for applicants to join an award-winning UK holiday company and we look forward to welcoming our new team soon.”

With the safety of Haven’s guests and team firmly at the forefront of the business, all successful applicants will receive free uniform and PPE, as well as in depth training. In addition, the company has also created a wellbeing programme for all team joining this year.

To find out more about job opportunities at Haven and to see a full list of the vacancies available, visit: www.havencareers.co.uk