THE movement of the 38-ton load through Pembroke Dock this morning was a significant milestone in the local creation of the world's most powerful wave energy converter.
The load was the fourth and final cell module for Pembroke Dock-based Bombora's mWave Pembrokeshire Demonstration Project which is engineered and built in Wales.
The modules for the scheme have been fabricated at Altrad in Llanion Cove, Pembroke Dock and have been transported to Mainstay Marine fabrication yard on Front Street, Pembroke Dock.
Previous deliveries have taken place last January, December and September.
Yesterday, Saturday March 13, police alerted residents to this latest 'abnormal' load which would be passing through the town, and appealed for the Commercial Row to be kept clear of vehicles to enable the 8.5 metre-wide load to pass.
The 45-minute operation was carried out under police escort and began at 8am, with transportation provided by hauliers N & A James of Carmarthen.
Bombora senior civil engineer Owain Phillips told the Western Telegraph that as this was the fourth and final module to be transported, it was a 'significant' moment in the project for the company.
"It's also a great achievement for Altrad and their highly-skilled workforce," he added.
The wave park is due to be up and running later in the year.
Wales First Minister, Mark Drakeford, was recently given a virtual tour of the Bombora Assembly Centre, home of the mWave.
He said afterwards: "This shows the manufacturing and resource capabilities of Pembrokeshire at its best."
Bombora’s operations are supported by a European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government.