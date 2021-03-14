A CONCRETE statement has been made in a seaside village which is angry at the 'hijacking' of its car park by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority.
The pay-and-display car parking machine in the seafront car park at Angle was put out of action this weekend by what appears to be concrete smeared over its front.
A 3,000-signature petition from the community opposed the authority's plans in 2019 to introduce car parking charges, fearing it would damage the village's tourist trade.
One local resident, who asked not to be named, said: “I’m not surprised that this machine has been vandalised
"There is deep anger that a car park given to the village by the Allen-Mirehouse family has been hijacked by the National Park as a money-making exercise.
"Pembrokeshire is one of the most deprived areas in the country,yet the National Park is ignoring its duty of care to its residents and pricing locals out of using their own beaches."
The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority has been asked for a comment.
