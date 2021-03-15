Gelliswick Primary School in Hakin, Milford Haven, announced that it will close to certain pupils today (Mnoday) after a case of Covid-19 has been confirmed.
"As a precautionary measure, whilst we complete all of the work necessary to identify close contacts, all pupils in Poppit Sands Morning Class (part time) are instructed to self-isolate," said a school spokesperson.
"Due to staffing shortages, our afternoon Nursery (Poppit Sands afternoon class-for part time pupils) will be closed today.
"Once all of the track and trace work has been completed, contact will be made with all those who have been identified as close contacts with the individual who tested positive.
"Only those identified as close contacts will be required to self-isolate beyond this point."
The school said it was working with Pembrokeshire County Council, Public Health Wales and Hywel Dda University Health Board to ensure that all possible precautionary measures are being taken to minimise risk of transmission of the virus.
It thanked parents for their continued support and understanding as it worked with NHS Wales Track, Tract, Protect.