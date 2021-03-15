A GROUP of north Pembrokeshire musicians have created a lockdown single they hope will get people dancing in their kitchens.

The song, simply called Lockdown, is a collaboration between the Dhogie Band and James and Anwen Baldwin who wrote it.

Furlough and working from home provided plenty of time and material for the tune, which is about a couple's antics while Wales was on lockdown.

Inspired by goats, baking and empty streets, the upbeat track touches on elements of lockdown which hit the headlines, and dancing away the blues while being shut in with loved-ones.

As the musicians were unable to meet up, layers of the song were added as it travelled digitally across north Pembrokeshire, while the Dhogies adapted to a new way of working -away from the studio.

Ringmaster Lee Mason choreographed the whole project, playing, recording, mixing and mastering in Newport, while Edward and Iwan Hughes contributed from Strumble, John Humfrey worked on the project in Cilgwyn Road, along with his daughter Anwen and son-in-law James in Nevern.

The husband and wife duo Baldwins Rock, aka James and Anwen Baldwin, began writing songs together several years ago, but this is the first one to be released and it has already enjoyed some radio play.

"It's been great fun working remotely with the Dhogies," said Anwen. "We hope this song will make people smile and have a bit of a boogie in their homes."

James has played lead guitar in various heavy rock bands over the years and is looking forward to gigging with The Guilty as soon as venues are able to open.

He plays a distinctive stormy solo on the outro, while Anwen added vocals.

Popular Pembrokeshire group The Dhogie Band has been filling dance floors for 50 years and can't wait to return to the stage after Covid-19 led to a year of gig cancellations.

Their last live performance was with the legendary Geno Washington in the Queen's Hall, Narberth on February 29, 2020.

Dhogie Band founder member and lead singer John Humfrey said: "The lockdown is a beast but it opens up opportunities. We hope people enjoy the track and it gets them dancing, this is what the Dhogie Band likes to do."

The single can be found on most digital platforms, visit the Dhogie Band's Facebook page for links and more information.