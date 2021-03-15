A HAVERFORDWEST woman, who acted as carer and home-help to an elderly neighbour, stole thousands of pounds from him, a court heard.

Anita Sherwin-Jones, of Heol Derwen, took advantage of the man, in his 80s and experiencing deteriorating health, to help herself to £4,500 from his account.

Sherwin-Jones, aged 50, was said to be ashamed of what she did to a person who trusted her, Swansea Crown Court heard during sentencing on Friday, March 12.

Jim Davis, prosecuting, said in 2017 Sherwin-Jones began helping the elderly neighbour with tasks such as picking up shopping, and running errands.

He came to trust Sherwin-Jones, and allowed her to use his bank cards, the court heard.

The following year, as his condition deteriorated, she took on more of a carer's role, with tasks such as cleaning, washing, and preparing meals, a job for which it was agreed she should be paid.

The court heard the man's daughters became doubtful about the amount of work Sherwin-Jones was doing when they would visit the house.

The man began to spend periods in hospital, Mr Davis told the court.

During one such stay the daughters found his bank statements which showed details of cash withdrawals that caused them concern.

Mr Davis said it was accepted some of the payments and withdrawals were legitimate, but many went beyond what was expected.

He told the court that Sherwin-Jones "took advantage" of the defendant's trust, and of his vulnerability, stealing a total of £4,500.

The man's daughters, in impact statements read to the court, said they felt guilty at allowing the situation to develop, and felt they had let him down.

Their dad, now living in a care home, was very upset when he learned what had happened, the court heard.

The defendant, who had no previous convictions, had previously admitted a charge of fraud by abuse of trust.

Jon Tarrant, defending, said Sherwin-Jones felt ashamed that people who would previously have looked up to her would no longer do so.

Sherwin-Jones had started with good intentions and had done a lot to help her neighbour, but accepted she had then taken advantage of the situation as his generosity increased, Mr Tarrant said.

She had effectively been her neighbour's home help, and though she had started with good intentions the situation had "drifted into fraud, " Recorder Mark Cotter QC told the court.

The court heard the offence crossed the custody threshold, but, taking into account the defendant's lack of previous convictions, personal references written, and the burden of a jail term during the pandemic, Recorder Mark Cotter QC was properly able to suspend the custodial sentence.

Sherwin-Jones was sentenced to 27 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months.

She was also ordered her to complete a rehabilitation course, and to pay £1,000 compensation to her victim.