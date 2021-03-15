Traffic is being delayed in north Pembrokeshire this morning due to two accidents.
The A40 is partially blocked at Letterston due to an incident involving a single vehicle. Delays are being reported and emergency services have been called.
Traffic between Fishguard and Mathry is also being affected by a two vehicle accident on the A487 at Hoel-Y-Felin. Traffic is partially blocked but is reported as coping well. Recovery has been requested and is waiting for arrival.
Elsewhere in the county traffic is being affected by roadworks:
On the A40 in both directions at Treffgarne, there is convoy road resurfacing works. Long delays and heavy traffic are being reported.
On the A40 there are temporary traffic lights both ways between B4314 Robeston Wathen and B4313 Redstone Cross. Two-way traffic lights moving Eastbound as work progresses.
On the A478 there are temporary traffic lights due to construction work on A478 between A477 Kilgetty Roundabout and Kingsmoor Road.