The relaxation of the lockdown has given Pembroke Millpond's rowing boats the opportunity to return on Saturday, March 27.
To celebrate the activity providers Paddle West are hosting a competition. Competition winners will be in the chance of having a free ride on a row boat, along with three of their chosen friends. They would also take home a signed painting of the row boats at Pembroke castle designed by artist, Dorian Spencer.
Dorian Spencer said:
"I look forward to visiting the row boats soon, and it was such a pleasure painting for paddle west."
The company paddle west provides little boating adventures for all ages, and has said they are booking up fast for the spring season. Adapted to be Covid secure they will now be sterilising their equipment before and after use, whilst keeping 2 metres distance when is possible, on top of further regulations.
To enter their competition visit their facebook page Paddle West.