In the latest round of Enhancing Pembrokeshire grants 15 schemes received a share of more than £300,000 funded by the second home council tax premium.
Sixteen applications were discussed at the February meeting of the council’s grant panel, 15 were approved and one was deferred for further information.
The largest amount – £91,000 – was granted to Visit Pembrokeshire to develop “a shared brand and narrative that sells Pembrokeshire’s all year round offer through a 12 month long integrated Marketing and PR campaign.”
Those approved include a plan to retain history road names in Llanteg, initiated by Tavernspite School with Amroth Community Council.
The community council also had its application for £30,000 towards the redevelopment of Summerhill play area approved as well as nearly £4,000 to pilot free wi-fi on part of the seafront.
Angle Community Council had its application for funds for a play area project approved, with more than £11,000 signed off, with Solva and the Havens Community Councils also receiving grants for pay area upgrades.
Crymych Football Club will revive £6,000 to update communal changing rooms, £27,000 will go to Cymdeithas Cwm Arain’s community links projects, nearly £4,000 was approved for the Fishguard Invasion Trust Ltd’s genealogy project and nearly £2,000 for a positive living project by Life Seeker CIC was agreed.
Other successful projects include Newport Paths Group, Newport Forum, Pembroke Town Council’s The Green enhancements, and Saundersfoot Cricket Club and Football Club.