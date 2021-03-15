Electricity is in short supply at the Greenacres animal rescue site, and they have said they are in desperate need of an upgrade that costs £9,369.
Providing enough lighting and heating for the site that houses over 150 animals and a number of volunteers, is becoming near impossible on their current electrical systems.
The animal centre is appealing to the public for donations, as a professional suggested to upgrade the system to a three-phase electricity supply.
The new system would cost £9,369, and would be provided by Western Power Distribution. Currently the site relies on a standard, domestic supply not that dissimilar to that of a regular household.
The charity is a non-profit organisation that relies on volunteers and donations to stay afloat. A representative said:
"this winter has been a tremendous struggle to get through each day without having electrical issues hindering our work, at its worst we had to isolate parts of the circuit to allow others to work more effectively."
Due to Covid-19 the charity has not been able to open their shops or create fundraising events, relying solely on the generosity of their supporters. If you would like to make a donation visit their 'facebook page', or 'website' for more information.